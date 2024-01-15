Lil Nas X Unveils Sneak Peek of Upcoming Music Video

Lil Nas X is building anticipation for his highly anticipated new single, “J CHRIST,” sharing glimpses of the music video on Instagram. In a brief teaser clip, the artist showcases a parade of celebrity look-alikes, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Oprah, and Barack Obama, walking through a field and ascending a stairway to the gates of heaven.

The caption accompanying the video reveals that the music video will be released alongside the single on Friday. This follows Lil Nas X’s previous announcement of the “J CHRIST” single cover art, where he replaces Jesus on the crucifix whilestanders raise him off the ground. Another video snippet shows him nailed to a gold cross, which then transforms into a mechanical suit complete with a halo.

In response to accusations of trolling from fans, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to share his acceptance letter to Liberty University. He revealed his plans to enroll in the fall and pursue a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies. With this announcement, he aims to show that his interest in religious studies is genuine and not merely a provocation.

The artist continues to push boundaries and challenge expectations, both through his music and his public persona. While some may view his actions as controversial, it is clear that Lil Nas X remains committed to his artistic vision. As he embarks on this next chapter of his career, fans eagerly anticipate the release of “J CHRIST” and the accompanying music video.