Lil Mabu Engages in Verbal War with Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis

In a recent Twitter feud, rising rapper Lil Mabu exchanged fiery words with fellow rapper Blueface and his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. This clash began when Blueface took a dig at Lil Mabu referencing the film “Malibu’s Most Wanted.” Unfazed, Lil Mabu responded with a jab at Alexis, referring to the popular cartoon “Family Guy.” The feud intensified as Lil Mabu also insulted Blueface’s love for money claiming he took his baby.

The involvement of Blueface’s other baby mama, Chrisean Rock, adds another intriguing layer to this feud. Rock recently released a diss track called “Mr. Take Ya Bitch” in collaboration with Lil Mabu, where they boast about their new relationship and take shots at Blueface. The track also includes a diss towards Blue’s manager Wack 100.

These exchanges highlight the toxic nature of Blueface’s relationships with his baby mamas, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. However, rapper Kevin Gates expressed sympathy for one of the parties involved, stating that he relates to their loyalty and even considers it a flaw in himself.

Overall, this verbal war between Lil Mabu, Blueface, and the two baby mamas has caught the attention of fans and the hip-hop community. Only time will tell if this feud further escalates or fizzles out. Until then, fans will eagerly await the next move from these artists.

