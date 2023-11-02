New Chart-Topping TikTok Song Takes Over from Mitski

A new song has claimed the top spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, dethroning Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” after three weeks of dominance. The song that has surged to number one is called “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock, jumping an impressive thirty places from number 33 to claim the coveted position.

While previous chart-topper Mitski continues to climb the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising from 35 to 26, “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” has gained significant attention not just for its TikTok popularity but also for its diss towards Chrisean Rock’s ex-boyfriend, Blueface. The track has gone viral due to a dance trend on the platform and has also catapulted JaidynAlexis’s song “Barbie” up the chart, moving from 13 to 8.

This collaboration between Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock has also made an impact on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, debuting at number 33. With over 7.2 million streams recorded in the week of October 20-26, according to Luminate, the song is proving to be a hit beyond just TikTok.

Interestingly, Lil Mabu has had viral success on TikTok before, with his song “Mathematical Disrespect” reaching number 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May. The TikTok Billboard Top 50 has also seen the presence of music from Disney films, with Ariana DeBose’s “This Wish” climbing to number 2 and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto jumping from 25 to 6, thanks to the trend of using digital character cards from Disney films on the platform.

In addition to “Mr. Take Ya B-tch,” there are other notable moves on the chart, such as Bad Bunny’s “Monaco” rising from number 50 to 7 in its second week and Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA entering the top 10 at number 10.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 continues to showcase the impact of songs that make waves on the popular social media platform. To see the full chart and discover debuts from Beach House, Future, Hank Williams Jr., and more, visit the official TikTok Billboard Top 50 page.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States. The chart is based on creations, video views, and user engagement on the TikTok platform.

How is the TikTok Billboard Top 50 different from other Billboard charts?

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is unique because it focuses specifically on the popularity of songs on TikTok. Other Billboard charts take into account various factors like streaming, radio airplay, and sales.

What factors contribute to a song’s ranking on the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

A song’s ranking on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 is determined a combination of factors, including the number of times it has been used in TikTok videos, the number of views those videos have received, and overall user engagement with the song on the platform.

Are TikTok streams included in other Billboard charts?

No, activity on TikTok is not included in other Billboard charts except for the TikTok Billboard Top 50. Each chart has its own methodology and criteria for ranking songs.