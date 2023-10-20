Allahabad HC: Merely ‘Liking’ a Facebook Post Does Not Constitute Offense

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that simply ‘liking’ a post on social media does not amount to publishing or transmitting the post, and therefore does not violate section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The court made this observation while dealing with a case registered against a person for allegedly posting provocative messages on social media, which resulted in a large procession without permission.

The accused had liked a post on Facebook which called for a gathering to hand over a memorandum to the President of India. The court referred to section 67 of the IT Act, which pertains to the publishing or transmitting of obscene material, and stated that it does not prescribe punishment for provocative material. While there is no direct precedent on whether ‘liking’ a post constitutes an offense, the court cited a Supreme Court judgment which emphasized the need for citizens to exercise freedom of speech and expression responsibly.

The court concluded that there was no material connecting the accused to any objectionable post, and therefore no case was made out against him. It quashed the proceedings against him.

This judgment highlights the distinction between provocative and obscene material in the context of the IT Act. While the Act prohibits the publishing or transmitting of obscene material, it does not cover provocative material. ‘Liking’ a post on social media should not be treated as a criminal offense unless it involves the dissemination of obscene material.

