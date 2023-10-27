New Ruling: Liking an Obscene Post on Social Media Not an Offense, but Sharing Is

In a recent ruling, the Allahabad High Court has clarified that merely liking an obscene post on social media platform Facebook or any other similar platform does not amount to an offense. However, sharing or reposting such a post would be considered as “transmission” and thereby attract penal consequences under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The case in question involved one Mohd Imran Kazi of Agra, who had filed a petition seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings against him under section 67 of the IT Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was accused of liking a post that allegedly promoted unlawful assembly.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, delivering the order, emphasized that liking a post does not constitute publishing or transmitting the post. The court also clarified that Section 67 of the IT Act pertains specifically to obscene material and not other provocative content.

Furthermore, the court found that there was no evidence of any provocative messages on Kazi’s Facebook account. Merely liking a message published another user does not attract any penalty under Section 67 of the IT Act or any other criminal offense, as per the court’s verdict.

The case against Kazi was initiated after an investigation into a provocative message on social media, which led to the assembly of a large number of individuals belonging to the Muslim community for a procession without permission. The court found that the charges against Kazi were unsubstantiated, leading to the quashing of the criminal proceedings.

