New Ruling Allahabad High Court: Liking vs. Sharing Obscene Posts

In a recent ruling, the Allahabad High Court shed light on the distinction between liking and sharing obscene posts on social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). While liking an obscene post was deemed not to be an offense, the court emphasized that sharing or retweeting such content is indeed a criminal offense.

Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) in India deals with the transmission or publication of obscene material in electronic form. The court stated that merely liking an obscene post does not fall under the category of transmission or publication. However, sharing or retweeting such a post is considered a form of transmission, as it involves disseminating the content to a wider audience.

This ruling came in response to a case where a petitioner was accused of posting provocative messages on social media. The court’s observations were made while hearing a petition to quash the case.

It is important to note that the court’s ruling does not condone the liking of obscene content on social media. While liking may not be legally categorized as an offense under Section 67 of the IT Act, it remains a matter of personal responsibility and moral judgment.

By clarifying the distinction between liking and sharing obscene posts, the Allahabad High Court aims to ensure a more nuanced interpretation of the law and to hold those responsible who actively participate in the transmission of such content.

FAQ:

Q: Is liking an obscene post on Facebook or X legally considered an offense?

A: No, according to the recent ruling of the Allahabad High Court, liking an obscene post is not considered an offense under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) in India.

Q: What constitutes an offense under Section 67 of the IT Act?

A: Sharing or retweeting obscene posts on social media platforms like Facebook and X is considered an offense under Section 67 of the IT Act as it involves the transmission and publication of such content.

Q: Does this ruling mean that liking obscene content is morally acceptable?

A: No, the court’s ruling pertains solely to the legal categorization of liking obscene posts. Moral judgment remains subjective and depends on personal values and ethics.