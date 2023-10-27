High Court: Liking an “obscene” post on social media is not an offence, but sharing is

The Allahabad High Court recently ruled that liking an “obscene” post on social media does not amount to an offense. However, the court clarified that sharing or reposting such content will attract penal consequences. This verdict Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal came as he dismissed the criminal proceedings against Mohd Imran Kazi of Agra, who was charged under section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge stated that there was no material connecting Kazi with any objectionable post, as there were no offensive posts found in his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts. Therefore, the court concluded that no case could be made against the applicant. The court explained further that while the IT Act considers the transmission of obscene material as an offense, in this particular case, merely liking a post does not amount to publishing or transmitting it. Moreover, the court clarified that section 67 of the IT Act specifically addresses obscene material, not provocative material.

This ruling stems from a criminal case that was registered against Mohd Imran Kazmi for liking “provocative” messages on social media. As a result, a large number of individuals from the Muslim community gathered for a procession without permission. However, the court recognized that the act of liking a post does not warrant punishment under section 67 of the IT Act.

Source: PTI News Service.