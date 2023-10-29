New Ruling: Liking a Post on Social Media Is Not a Crime

A recent ruling the Allahabad High Court in India has shed light on the legal implications of expressing approval for controversial posts on social media platforms. According to the court’s decision, simply liking or appreciating a post, even if it is lewd or offensive, does not qualify as a crime under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

The case in question involved Mohd Imran Kazi of Agra, who was charged with posting disparaging remarks on social media. The police claimed that his posts had triggered a gathering of hundreds of members from the Muslim community. However, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal stated that merely liking a post does not equate to sharing or disseminating it, which is required to be considered a crime under the IT Act.

In his ruling, Justice Deshwal explained that a post can only be deemed published when it is shared or retweeted, not merely liked. Therefore, liking a post does not fall within the purview of Section 67 of the IT Act. It is important to note that this section specifically addresses obscene content, not provocative material.

The court found no evidence connecting Mohd Imran Kazi to any objectionable posts on his Facebook or WhatsApp accounts. Consequently, the criminal proceedings against him were dismissed. The judge emphasized that although passing on offensive material is illegal under the IT Act, liking a post alone does not constitute a criminal offense.

FAQ:

Q: What was the recent ruling the Allahabad High Court?

A: The ruling determined that liking a post on social media, even if it is lewd or offensive, is not a crime under Section 67 of the IT Act.

Q: Why was Mohd Imran Kazi charged?

A: Kazi was charged with posting disparaging remarks on social media, which allegedly led to a gathering of community members.

Q: Did the court find evidence against Kazi?

A: No, the court found no substantial connection between Kazi and any offensive posts, leading to the dismissal of the proceedings against him.

Q: Does Section 67 of the IT Act address all types of provocative material?

A: No, Section 67 specifically pertains to obscene content rather than material considered merely “provocative.”