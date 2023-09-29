Meta’s Metaverse: Ultra-Realistic Avatars and the Future of AI

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and AI researcher Lex Fridman recently showcased the capabilities of Meta’s metaverse technology. Using ultra-realistic “codec avatars” developed Meta’s Reality Labs, the duo recorded a podcast that gave listeners an “incredible” sense of presence and intimacy. The avatars captured subtle facial expressions and body language, creating a feeling of talking in person, according to Fridman.

Meta’s ambitious vision involves blending AI with immersive virtual and augmented reality to create the metaverse, a digital alternate reality powered computers. The company’s ultra-realistic avatars represent a significant advancement from the legless characters introduced last year.

Meta is betting on the deep integration of AI into software and hardware to offer more immersive social experiences through extended reality platforms. The company’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, highlighted the role of AI in shaping the future of the metaverse during the Meta Connect conference.

Furthermore, Meta aims to embed AI into its products and services, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of AI in understanding metaverse content and context, as well as improving platform quality and performance. Meta is committed to advancing AI research and development and sharing its work with the open-source community.

Zuckerberg envisions a future where people utilize photorealistic avatars for remote work, gaming, and social interactions, creating a sense of presence and connection. The ability to “teleport” into virtual spaces with realistic avatars of loved ones could revolutionize human communication.

While Meta faces challenges and controversies related to censorship, privacy, security, mental health, and competition, Zuckerberg acknowledged the company’s responsibility and commitment to improving its policies and practices.

Although the metaverse and ubiquitous AI present significant technological and social obstacles, Zuckerberg believes that AI-driven authenticity and realism will ultimately convince skeptics. Meta’s focus is on building the necessary technological foundations to bring this sci-fi vision to life.

