New Historical Dramas to Dive Into After All the Light We Cannot See

All the Light We Cannot See, the highly anticipated adaptation of the best-selling book, has finally arrived on Netflix. While the show has garnered much attention and praise, there are other compelling historical dramas that are worth exploring if you’ve already indulged in the world of World War II.

A Hidden Life (2019)

A Hidden Life delves into the story of an Austrian farmer who is faced with an impossible moral dilemma during the war. The movie takes a serious and introspective approach, highlighting the human struggle in the face of difficult choices. With its beautiful cinematography and focus on the dynamics of a marriage, A Hidden Life offers a moving and poignant experience.

Manhattan (2014)

If the character-driven narrative of Oppenheimer appealed to you, Manhattan is a logical next watch. Set in the Los Alamos camp, this series combines fictional and real-life scientists working on the development of the atomic bomb. Much like All the Light We Cannot See, Manhattan delves into the weighty themes of secrecy and the personal toll that war takes on individuals and their relationships.

Band of Brothers (2001)

For a different perspective on World War II, Band of Brothers tells the story of a single company as they navigate boot camp and the battlefield. This series humanizes the soldiers of Easy Company, reminding us that they were young boys fighting against formidable enemies. While the narratives differ, both All the Light We Cannot See and Band of Brothers capture the essence of humanity in the face of war.

The Book Thief (2013)

Based on a bestselling novel, The Book Thief follows a young girl’s journey through World War II. Similar to All the Light We Cannot See, this tale explores the power of storytelling in the darkest of times. It also serves as a reminder that not everyone in Germany supported the Nazi regime.

The Plot Against America (2020)

The Plot Against America offers an alternate history where a known Nazi sympathizer rises to the presidency, exposing a nation to the threat of fascism. Through the lens of a Jewish community in New Jersey, this series raises chilling parallels to the events of the past. It serves as a necessary reminder that the events that unfolded in Germany during World War II could occur anywhere.

These engaging historical dramas provide fresh perspectives on the complexities of World War II and the human experiences within it. Whether you are captivated intense moral dilemmas, secrets and personal struggles, or thought-provoking alternate histories, these shows and movies offer a wealth of compelling storytelling.

