A Fresh Take on Crime Procedurals: Shows Similar to Bodies

Thanks to its unique premise, the new Netflix series Bodies has captivated audiences with its portrayal of four British detectives investigating the same crime across different time periods. While it’s challenging to find shows exactly like Bodies, there are a few options that offer similar elements and will leave you craving more thrilling crime procedurals.

Dark

One Netflix series that shares the complexity and intrigue of Bodies is Dark. Set in a small German town where children have gone missing, Dark unravels a tale filled with dark secrets and a link between the present and the past. As the show delves deeper into the mysteries, it becomes a mind-bending sci-fi experience that rewards viewers with a deep understanding of its intricate storytelling.

True Detective

True Detective, although its subsequent seasons may be less satisfying, deserves recognition for its compelling first season. The show brilliantly employs the passage of time to explore a murder investigation from different perspectives. Just like Bodies, True Detective showcases how time can shape and influence the outcome of a case, making it a gripping choice for fans of complex crime stories.

Twin Peaks

Few series in television history can match the eerie and influential nature of Twin Peaks. While Bodies takes a more literal approach, Twin Peaks delves into the darkness surrounding murder in a uniquely surreal way. The show combines elements of soap opera and detective drama, captivating viewers with its mysterious storyline. Its lasting impact is evident in its continuous presence in popular culture and even inspiring video games.

If you enjoyed the unconventional charm of Bodies, these shows provide an enticing blend of mystery, intrigue, and unconventional storytelling. With their unique perspectives and narrative twists, they are sure to satisfy your appetite for captivating crime procedurals.

FAQ

Q: Where can I watch Dark?

A: Dark is available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Where can I stream True Detective?

A: True Detective can be streamed on Max.

Q: How can I watch Twin Peaks?

A: Twin Peaks is available for streaming on Paramount+.