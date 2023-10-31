New Approach to Primary Care: Monthly Subscription Model

Health care costs are a significant burden, particularly for individuals without insurance. However, one innovative doctor in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, is revolutionizing the primary care landscape introducing a monthly subscription model. Dr. Abhijeet Nakave, founder of Smart Prime Care, offers patients the opportunity to subscribe to his services for a fixed monthly fee, eliminating the worry of visit frequency and duration.

Under this subscription model, individuals aged between 18 and 54 can receive primary care three times per month for a subscription fee of $125. What sets Smart Prime Care apart is its commitment to accessibility beyond regular office hours. Patients have the convenience of contacting the clinic via text and even have the option of telemedicine consultations. Furthermore, Smart Prime Care guarantees to see patients within 48 hours, significantly reducing wait times for essential care.

Nakave’s practice focuses on addressing long-term conditions such as acid reflux, acne, high blood pressure, sinus, and urinary tract infections. However, emergency services are not provided, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a well-rounded healthcare plan.

With recent advancements in telemedicine technology, Smart Prime Care has embraced video calls for remote consultations and diagnoses. Patients can show their symptoms directly to the physician on the call, replicating an in-person visit to a remarkable extent. For those who prefer in-person consultations, scheduling clinic visits is also possible.

While Nakave initially plans to limit his practice to approximately 400 patients, he remains open to the possibility of incorporating other direct primary care practitioners. According to the Direct Primary Care Coalition website, over 1,600 direct primary care practitioners already treat approximately 300,000 patients across 48 states.

It’s worth noting that Smart Prime Care does not deal with insurance claims. Instead, the practice focuses on providing efficient, high-quality care directly to patients. This approach appeals to individuals like one woman who had not visited a doctor in 15 years due to lacking insurance. Nakave gladly accepted her as a patient, stating that she exemplifies the ideal candidate for this model.

Patients with employer-provided insurance often opt to utilize their policies for emergencies and hospitalizations, relying on Smart Prime Care for their primary care needs. The clinic offers two subscription options: $125 per month or a yearly fee of $1,200. Additionally, small businesses that cannot provide insurance to their employees have the option to pay $199 per employee per year, with televisits priced at $49 and in-clinic visits at $99.

Overall, the subscription-based model introduced Smart Prime Care represents a commitment between the physician and the patient. Nakave is dedicated to making healthcare accessible whenever necessary, while patients commit to paying a monthly fee consistently, regardless of their health status. This unique approach is akin to subscribing to services like Amazon or Netflix, where individuals pay regular fees even if they don’t actively utilize the offerings.

