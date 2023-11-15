TikTok Launches “Add to Music App” Feature, Expands Music Discoverability

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its viral music trends, is taking its music integration to the next level. In an effort to enhance the user experience and broaden music discoverability, TikTok recently launched the “Add to Music App” feature for users in the US and UK. This exciting update allows TikTok users to seamlessly save and stream their favorite songs on their preferred music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The new feature is simple to use. Users will find the “Add song” button located in the bottom left-hand corner next to the track name, or on the artist’s “Sound Detail Page.” Upon clicking the button, users will be prompted to select their preferred music streaming service, which can be easily changed in the settings. Once selected, the song will automatically be saved to a default playlist on the chosen streaming platform. Amazon Music users will find the song added to a dedicated “TikTok Songs” playlist, while Spotify users will see it in their “Liked Songs” playlist.

One of the most significant aspects of this update is that it allows TikTok users to contribute to the success of songs on the charts. In recent years, TikTok has played a major role in driving music trends and propelling tracks to mainstream popularity. With the “Add to Music App” feature, users can now directly support the songs they love streaming them on their preferred platforms, potentially increasing the songs’ streams, chart positions, and overall visibility.

This exciting addition to the TikTok experience not only empowers users to curate their own music libraries but also reinforces TikTok’s status as a music discovery platform. By bridging the gap between social media and music streaming apps, TikTok is revolutionizing the way music is discovered, enjoyed, and shared.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I add a song from TikTok to my preferred music streaming app?

To add a song from TikTok to your preferred music streaming app, simply click on the “Add song” button located in the bottom left-hand corner next to the track name or on the artist’s “Sound Detail Page.” You will be prompted to select your preferred music streaming service, which can be changed in the settings. Once selected, the song will be saved to a default playlist on the chosen streaming platform.

Which music streaming apps are compatible with the “Add to Music App” feature?

The “Add to Music App” feature is currently compatible with popular music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. TikTok users in the US and UK can seamlessly save and stream songs on these platforms.

Can I add TikTok songs to existing playlists?

Yes, you have the option to add TikTok songs to either an existing playlist of your choice or create a new playlist specifically for your TikTok favorites. When prompted to select your preferred music streaming service, you will have the opportunity to choose whether the song is added to an existing or new playlist.