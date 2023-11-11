Exploring the Legacy of Club Sega in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Like a Dragon Gaiden

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s latest installment in their flagship Like a Dragon series, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and is available day one with Game Pass. This gripping narrative takes players on a thrilling adventure through Japan, where they assume the role of Agent Joryu, the legendary ex-yakuza Kazuma Kiryu who is being driven out of hiding after faking his own death.

One of the immersive activities players can enjoy in Like a Dragon Gaiden is exploring Club Sega, an arcade filled with playable classic Sega games. Interestingly, Club Sega was a chain of gaming arcades in Japan that existed from the late ’90s to late ’00s and continues to live on through this game.

We had the opportunity to speak with Hiroyuki Sakamoto, the Chief Producer at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, to gain insight into the development of Club Sega and the game curation process. When asked about the decision process of selecting games for each new iteration of Club Sega, Sakamoto explained that they prioritize implementing popular Sega games and aim to surprise and delight fans while celebrating the rich history of the company.

To bring these classic Sega games to Club Sega, the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio developed an emulator based on the Sega Model 3 arcade platform, which was originally used for arcades in 1996. This emulator was specifically created for the Like a Dragon series, allowing players to experience iconic arcade classics like Fighting Vipers 2 and Sega Racing Classic 2 on their consoles for the first time in 25 years.

Preserving the legacy of Club Sega and classic Sega games is an important aspect of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s work. Sakamoto shared that playing video games in arcades during his youth inspired him to become a game creator. He believes that offering players the opportunity to enjoy these same games, they can evoke a sense of nostalgia and create new memories for both old and new generations of players.

In terms of accuracy, the vision for Club Sega in the Like a Dragon games is to accurately reflect the arcade experience of the past. While most games are full ports, some adjustments have to be made, such as UI changes, to ensure a seamless transition to the console platform.

Looking ahead, Sakamoto expressed his interest in including games on the NAOMI system, the successor to the Model 3 and based on the Dreamcast system, in future iterations of Club Sega.

In conclusion, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name not only offers players a thrilling narrative and bone-shattering combat but also invites them to explore the rich history of Club Sega and play beloved classic Sega games. The dedication of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to preserving the legacy of Club Sega and bringing these games to a global audience is evident in their meticulous game curation process and commitment to accuracy.

