Guide to Building Relationships in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Like a Dragon Gaiden introduces players to the world of Cabaret Clubs, where they can romance and build relationships with FMV girls. One such woman is Kei, portrayed popular streamer and VTuber Kson. This guide will provide you with the best dialogue choices to increase Affection and strengthen your bond with Kei.

0-Star Options

When starting your interactions with Kei at Club Heavenly, you will be presented with these dialogue options:

1. Japanese Food: “What’s your favorite Japanese dish?”

– The best choice here is Sushi.

2. Kansai Dialect: “Sometimes, I can’t understand…”

– The recommended response is: “Sometimes even I don’t understand.”

3. Hitting the Bottle: “Do you usually drink a lot?”

– Opt for: “I chug as much as I can.”

4. Clothing of Choice: “What do you wear besides suits?”

– The ideal answer is: “Birthday suit.”

5. Hobbies: “Do you have any hobbies?”

– Choose: “Karaoke.”

6. Adventurous Palate: “What new food do you think I tried?”

– The best option is: “Spicy fish roe?”

7. Pizza: “Do you like pizza?”

– Select: “Pizza gets me pumped up.”

1-Star Options

After earning one star of Affection with Kei, you will have access to these dialogue questions:

1. Feeling Unwell: “Are you tired or something?”

– The recommended response is: “Maybe a little.”

2. Ladies’ Man?: “You must be popular with the ladies.”

– Opt for: “I suppose I am.”

3. Chatty Drunks: “Are you a chatty drunk?”

– Choose: “Only around you.”

4. Hairstyles: “What kind of hairstyle do you like on women?”

– The ideal answer is: “Long.”

5. Talking is Nice: “It’s easy to open up to you!”

– Select: “I’d love to hear more.”

6. Live Streaming: “I got worried about people’s reactions…”

– Opt for: “If you have fun, that’s all that matters.”

7. Traveling: “Do you travel a lot?”

– Choose: “I’ve been all over Japan.”

2-Star Options

Upon reaching two stars of Affection with Kei, these dialogue options become available:

1. Pick-Up Lines: “Do you have any pick-up lines?”

– The recommended response is: “You’re one interesting woman.”

2. Fighting Prowess: “You’re a force to be reckoned with, huh?”

– Opt for: “I’m nothing to write home about.”

3. Date Destinations: “Where would you take me on a date?”

– Choose: “We’d start at my place.”

4. Too Much Alcohol: “I might’ve had too much to drink…”

– The ideal answer is: “Your face does seem a little red.”

5. Being Cheated On: “What would you do if a girl cheated on you?”

– Select: “Break up with her.”

6. Dearth of Dates: “I wonder why I haven’t been able to date much…”

– Opt for: “Do you have high standards?”

7. Getting Out of Things: “I can’t pretend I don’t understand Japanese anymore…”

– Choose: “You did that?”

Special Options

In addition to the star-based dialogue choices, you will also encounter these special options:

– First Encounter: “Sorry if my Japanese sounds a little weird.”

– The best response is: “I can be your speaking partner.”

– Streamers: “Do you know what a Streamer is?”

– Opt for: “Someone who does live broadcasts online.”

– What to Stream: “What would you stream, Joryu-san?”

– Choose: “Karaoke.”

– Goals: “What do you think my goal is?”

– The ideal answer is: “Legendary Streamer.”

– Good Friends: “Do you have any close friends?”

– Select: “I have online friends.”

– Worries: “I wonder if I’ll ever be able to do that… I’m worried.”

– Opt for: “I believe in you.”

By following these dialogue choices, you can successfully navigate the world of Cabaret Clubs in Like a Dragon Gaiden and strengthen your relationship with Kei (Kson). Good luck on your quest for the Heavenly VIP trophy!

FAQ

Q: How do I increase Affection with Kei in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

A: To increase Affection with Kei, choose the best dialogue options during your interactions with her at Club Heavenly.

Q: What are the star-based dialogue options?

A: Star-based dialogue options become available as you increase your Affection level with Kei. Each star represents a higher level of intimacy.

Q: Are there any special dialogue options?

A: Yes, there are special dialogue options that can be unlocked based on certain criteria. These options offer unique conversational opportunities.

Q: Is romancing Kei necessary for achieving the Platinum trophy?

A: Yes, romancing Kei is part of the Heavenly VIP trophy and is required for achieving the Platinum trophy in Like a Dragon Gaiden.