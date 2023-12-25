Creating Custom Wall Sconces with Dollar Tree Votive Candle Holders

Summary: TikTok user @christinem00n has shared a creative DIY project that allows you to create stunning wall sconces using Dollar Tree votive candle holders. By gluing the candle holders together and attaching them to plexiglass, you can achieve the illusion that they are connected. With the addition of LED lights and the use of a UV resin kit, you can create unique and stylish wall decor for your home.

Are you looking for a fun and affordable way to spruce up your living space? Look no further! With just a few simple materials from Dollar Tree, you can create custom wall sconces that will add a touch of elegance to any room.

Instead of using traditional candle holders, @christinem00n suggests gluing the bottoms of the votive holders together and sealing the openings with caulk and gold washi tape. This clever technique gives the illusion that the candle holders are connected, creating a seamless look.

To add a special touch, @christinem00n recommends using LED lights inside each candle holder. By taping the lights to the bottom of the holders with Command strips, you can achieve a gorgeous glow that will enhance the ambiance of any space.

One of the trickier parts of this DIY project is attaching the candle holders to the plexiglass. To ensure a strong bond, it is essential to use a UV resin kit. The resin, when combined with the UV curing light, allows the plexiglass and holders to stick together permanently.

Before mounting the sconces on the wall, it is important to consider the weight. While the Dollar Tree votive holders are lighter than average, you may still want to take precautions if you feel they are too heavy. In such cases, you can use additional measures, such as drilling the sconces into the wall for added security.

With a little creativity and the help of Dollar Tree supplies, you can transform your walls with these beautiful custom wall sconces. So why wait? Get started on this DIY project and watch as your living space comes to life with style and sophistication!