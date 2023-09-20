Neuralink Seeks Human Volunteers for Brain-Computer Interface Study

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink is looking for human participants for its PRIME (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) Study. The study aims to test the safety and efficacy of Neuralink’s N1 chip, R1 robot, and N1 User App. The company is specifically seeking individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or quadriplegia from spinal cord injuries. Applicants must be at least 22 years old and have a caregiver. The N1 chip is designed to be implanted in the brain and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app, allowing individuals to control a computer using their thoughts alone.

WhatsApp Finally Releases iPad App

Meta’s messaging app, WhatsApp, has introduced its official app for iPadOS in beta form. Previously, iPad users had to rely on the web version of WhatsApp, as the iOS version was not compatible with iPadOS. The new app functions similarly to the desktop versions, requiring users to scan a QR code from their main smartphone device to link their accounts. However, the iPad app is still considered a companion app and does not allow the creation of new accounts. The release date for the public version of the app has not yet been announced.

Google’s Bard Extends Integration with Gmail, Docs, and Drive

Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, has received an update that allows it to access users’ Gmail, Docs, and Drive, providing answers and information directly from these platforms. The new feature, called Extensions, is currently available only in English. Extensions have also been enabled for YouTube, Maps, and Google Flights. Google emphasizes the use cases, such as searching through emails or documents for specific information or generating charts based on the data. Google has stated that Bard will not use users’ personal information to train itself and will not involve human reviewers. Users have the option to turn off or limit Extensions for privacy and security reasons.

Leaked Documents Reveal Microsoft’s Remaster Plans

Through leaked documents from the FTC vs. Microsoft trial, the company’s console plans, new controllers, and game release schedule have been revealed. Among the disclosed information are plans for remastered versions of Bethesda games, including Ghostwire Tokyo sequel, Doom: Year Zero, Oblivion remaster, and Fallout 3 remaster. The leaked release schedule is likely outdated, but it provides a glimpse into Microsoft’s remaster plans for classic games.

