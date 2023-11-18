New Job Search Feature Launches on X.com, Elon Musk’s Platform

Have you ever wished for a job search feature similar to LinkedIn but on Elon Musk’s platform, X.com? Well, your wish has been granted. Recently, X.com launched its job search feature on the web version of the site, extending the feature’s reach to all users after a successful beta test in August.

Android and iOS users can also rejoice as the company has promised to introduce mobile functionality in the near future. While the details of the mobile feature remain undisclosed, it’s exciting news for those who prefer to browse and apply for jobs on-the-go.

Currently, the web version of X.com’s job search feature offers listings for various companies under the umbrella of Elon Musk’s ventures. From SpaceX and Tesla to Neuralink and x.ai (Grok’s parent company), users can explore a range of job opportunities.

Although Elon Musk has assured that the X competitor to LinkedIn will be “cool,” initial impressions of the feature indicate that it might be somewhat basic. While users can browse job listings, they cannot directly apply through the app. Instead, they are redirected to third-party websites to complete and submit their applications.

Despite this initial limitation, it’s highly likely that X.com’s job search feature will evolve and improve over time. After all, Elon Musk is known for his innovative ideas and commitment to success. It’s only a matter of time before the feature expands its functionality and delivers a seamless job search experience.

So, if you’re looking for job opportunities within Elon Musk’s companies or just want to explore exciting positions in cutting-edge industries, be sure to check out X.com’s job search feature. Who knows? Your dream job could be just a few clicks away.

