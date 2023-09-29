The Elder Scrolls VI: Castles – A New Mobile Game Bethesda

Bethesda has surprised fans with a new Elder Scrolls game, but it’s not The Elder Scrolls VI. Instead, they have released The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a mobile game that combines elements of Fallout Shelter and Skyrim. The game, available for early access on the Google Play Store, allows players to build and customize their own castle, oversee their subjects, and embark on epic quests against classic Elder Scrolls foes.

The gameplay of Castles is similar to Fallout Shelter, as it is a building simulation game where players can design their castle interiors and assign tasks to their subjects. The game also features the ability to create characters that will go on quests and battle enemies from the Elder Scrolls universe.

While the game is currently only available on Android through a direct download link, it is expected to become available on other platforms in the future. It is worth noting that the release of Castles may not have been intentional, as it was listed as early access and may have been intended for a closed beta release.

Reddit’s New Changes – Contributor Program and Personalized Ads

Reddit has made some significant changes to its platform, including a new policy that prevents users from opting out of personalization. This change has been met with backlash from users. However, another change has been introduced that may be more well-received.

The Contributor Program is a new initiative Reddit that rewards users with money for their contributions to the platform. Users with under 5,000 karma will receive $0.9 for every gold they receive, while users with more karma will earn $1 for every gold sent in. This program is currently only available in the US.

It is unclear when these changes will be implemented for users outside of the US, as Reddit has stated that the personalized ads change will only take effect in select countries. South Africa, for example, still has the option to opt out of personalized ads.

Orange’s New Cable-Repairing Vessel, Sophie Germain

Orange, a telecommunications company, has unveiled a new cable-repairing vessel called Sophie Germain. This €50 million ship is designed to fix undersea internet cables that connect Africa, Europe, and Asia. It will primarily focus on maintaining the 70,000km cable that facilitates internet connectivity between these continents.

Orange Marine, a subsidiary of Orange that controls a fleet of cable-repairing vessels, plays a crucial role in the industry. Despite generating only €150 million in revenue each year, it is vital for maintaining the well-being of the telecommunications sector.

Meta Working on Tool to Separate Threads App from Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is developing a tool that will allow users to separate the Threads app from their Instagram profile. Threads is a messaging app launched Mark Zuckerberg to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter. However, due to its ties with Instagram, many users have left their Threads account inactive.

Michael Protti, Meta’s chief privacy officer, explained that it has been technically challenging to allow the deletion of a Threads account without affecting the Instagram profile. However, Meta is working to overcome this challenge and provide users with the ability to delete their Threads account without negative consequences.

The tool is still in development and is expected to be released in December. Users will then be able to delete their Threads account separately from their Instagram profile.