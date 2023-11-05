New Netflix Film “Lift” Starring Kevin Hart to Release in 2024

Netflix and Kevin Hart continue to forge a strong partnership with their upcoming collaboration, the comedy-heist movie “Lift.” Helmed acclaimed director F. Gary Gray, known for his work on films like “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Italian Job,” “Lift” is set to be one of Netflix’s highly anticipated releases in 2024.

The movie, initially slated to debut in August 2023, has been rescheduled to be one of the first releases of the new year. While the reason for the delay remains unknown, fans can expect a thrilling and hilarious heist story from this talented team.

In “Lift,” Kevin Hart takes on the role of a master thief who is enticed his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist alongside his international crew aboard a flight from London to Zurich. Hart’s on-screen talent and comedic timing have already made a significant impact on Netflix audiences with his previous films like “Me Time” and “The Man From Toronto.”

Joining Hart in the cast are notable actors including Gugu Mbatha-Raw as an Interpol agent, Vincent D’Onofrio as a master of disguise, and Úrsula Corberó as the team’s wheelwoman. With such a star-studded lineup, “Lift” promises to deliver a captivating and entertaining experience for viewers.

The production of “Lift” took place between February and May 2022, with filming locations including London, Belfast, and various sites in Italy. This global backdrop adds an exciting dimension to the film, allowing the story to unfold in different settings, each with its own unique charm.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Lift,” Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for original content. With Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray at the helm, this comedy-heist movie is sure to be a must-watch for audiences in 2024.

FAQ

Q: When will “Lift” be released on Netflix?

A: “Lift” is set to release in 2024, making it one of the highly anticipated films of the new year.

Q: Who is the director of “Lift”?

A: F. Gary Gray, known for directing films like “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Italian Job,” helms the movie.

Q: What is the plot of “Lift”?

A: “Lift” follows a master thief, played Kevin Hart, who is recruited his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist on a flight from London to Zurich.

Q: Who else is in the cast of “Lift”?

A: Alongside Kevin Hart, the film features actors like Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Úrsula Corberó.

Q: Where was “Lift” filmed?

A: Filming for “Lift” took place in locations such as London, Belfast, and various sites in Italy.

Q: Why was the release date of “Lift” delayed?

A: The exact reason for the delay in the release date of “Lift” remains unknown.