Wild Mink Pose Threat to Local Birds in Van Wert County

According to recent reports, rural Van Wert County faced a major mink infestation in November of last year. The incident occurred when one or more individuals destroyed the fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm, releasing over 40,000 minks into the surrounding area. While there was concern about the ecological impact of the mink release, it was also clear that these animals posed a significant threat to local birds and other ground-nesting species.

Kirsten Barnhart, a Van Wert County resident and bird owner, felt the impact firsthand. She recounted her experience of finding a dead chicken in her barn and realizing it had been attacked a mink. Fortunately, her rooster, named Jack, survived the attack with only minor injuries. However, others in the community were not as fortunate. Barnhart mentioned that her cousins had lost several ducks to mink attacks.

In response to these incidents, residents have noticed an increase in vigilance and precautions. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has not received any reports of mink on farms since the incident, suggesting that the mink population has been significantly reduced. However, it is important to note that the exact number of mink in the wild is unknown.

As a result of the mink infestation, Lion Farms USA Mink Farm has since closed down. Local residents speculate that the facility will be repurposed as a turkey farm. This development will not only bring economic benefits to the area but also help protect local ground-nesting birds from future mink attacks.

The incident in Van Wert County serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between wildlife and farming communities. While efforts have been made to mitigate the impact of the mink release, it remains crucial for farmers and residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard their livestock and preserve the local ecosystem.