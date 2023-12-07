New Study Finds Potential Cancer Treatment Breakthrough Using Lidocaine

A recent study conducted the University of Pennsylvania has uncovered a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially improve outcomes for patients with head and throat cancers. Researchers have found that injecting the common local anesthetic lidocaine near the site of tumors can activate bitter taste receptors (T2Rs) found in cancer cells, leading to cellular death.

The study builds upon previous research conducted in 2022, which revealed that T2Rs are not only present in taste buds but also in various tissues, including the cells of the heart, lungs, brain, and cancer cells. The activation of these proteins has been linked to cellular death and better patient outcomes.

Lead researcher, Ryan Carey, who is a head and neck surgeon, expressed that lidocaine is a commonly used and safe anesthetic. Its availability and familiarity make it a viable option for incorporation into head and neck cancer treatments.

The study not only confirms the ability of lidocaine to activate the bitter taste receptor T2R14, but it also identifies two mechanisms that facilitate this activation – mitochondrial calcium ion overload and proteasome inhibition.

While the researchers are cautious not to claim that lidocaine can cure cancer, they believe that this breakthrough could offer new opportunities for improving treatment options for patients with head and neck cancer. The findings provide a better understanding of the process and may pave the way for clinical trials combining lidocaine with standard cancer therapies.

This new study holds promise for developing innovative cancer treatments and potentially revolutionizing the way head and neck cancers are managed. Further research and trials will be conducted to explore the full potential of lidocaine in cancer care.

