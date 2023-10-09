Senator Lidia Thorpe Faces Criticism for Pro-Palestine Post Amid Conflict in Israel

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has come under fire on social media for sharing a post in support of Palestine during the ongoing conflict in Israel. The post featured a map illustrating the Israeli takeover of Palestinian land since 1946. The senator captioned the image with the words “I stand with Palestine” and “Unprovoked they said.” However, the post received immediate backlash from critics who accused Senator Thorpe of supporting a terrorist group and spreading false information.

Many commenters asserted that the post failed to acknowledge the Hamas attack on Israel, which has resulted in numerous casualties, including women and children. They argued that Hamas militants committed acts of violence, such as mass murder, rape, and kidnappings. Some social media users called for Senator Thorpe’s resignation, claiming that she was promoting hatred and using the suffering of others for self-promotion.

Critics also disputed the accuracy of the map shared in the post. According to the Australian Israel and Jewish Affairs Council, the map has been widely debunked due to its misrepresentations and omissions. The council argued that while certain areas on the map accurately represent land owned Jews, the rest of the map is misleading and does not accurately reflect the historical reality.

This is not the first time Senator Thorpe has expressed support for Palestine. In a previous statement, she condemned the “violent occupation of Palestine” and accused Israel of state-sanctioned murder. She highlighted the high number of Palestinian casualties in recent months, including children.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the deaths of over 700 people, while thousands more have been injured. Hamas reportedly holds over 100 Israelis hostage, and Israeli forces have responded with airstrikes, with over 400 Palestinians killed. The United Nations has organized crisis meetings to address the escalating violence, and the United States has pledged support to Israel sending a carrier strike group to the region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concerns about the Hamas attack, calling it a “very traumatic time” for Israel and the world. While Australia has shown support for Israel’s right to self-defense, no official military assistance has been confirmed.

Sources:

– Australian Israel and Jewish Affairs Council

– UN crisis meetings