Valencia Digital Summit 2023: Technology, Innovation, and Business Leaders Gather in Spain

Valencia Digital Summit (VDS2023), a prominent international technology event, is set to take place on October 26th and 27th at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain. The summit will bring together leaders from major technology companies, international experts, executives of multinational corporations, and venture capitalists from both national and international backgrounds to discuss the current and future challenges faced society in the digital age.

Notable speakers at VDS2023 include Alejandro Mullor, WW Public Sector Digital Strategist and Tourism Lead at Microsoft; Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce; Ángel Sáenz, Country Manager for Spain and Portugal at LinkedIn; Ángel Rivera, CEO of Santander España; and many others. Topics to be addressed include artificial intelligence, mobility, sustainability, the future of work, the role of women in the technology sector, and longevity, among others.

In addition to technology leaders, the event will also feature entrepreneurs, startups, corporations, and investors. Participants will include representatives from companies such as CEPSA, Freenow, Cinfa, Telefónica, Repsol, Santalucía Seguros, Iberdrola, Mercadona, Lanzadera, Wayra, and Caixabank DayOne, as well as founders of startups like Zeleros, Payflow, Flowlity, Uelz, Union Avatars, and Internxt.

Valencia Digital Summit aims to attract over 10,000 in-person attendees from more than 80 countries, with a program featuring renowned international speakers and more than 1,500 startups. The event will also host over 400 international investors with a combined investment portfolio exceeding 8 billion euros.

Organizations such as Banco Santander, HP, Damm, Opentop, EY, AVIA, DreamHack, Elewit, Wayra, Burda Principal Investments, Agencia Argentina de Inversiones y Comercio Internacional, Mobility Innovation Valencia, Banco Sabadell, CaixaBank, ADEIT, GoHub Ventures, and the support of the Spanish Government, Generalitat Valenciana, Diputación de Valencia, Ayuntamiento de Valencia, Las Naves, Parc Científic UV, and IVF, are collaborating to make this event a success.

Over the years, Valencia Digital Summit has experienced exponential growth, with a 1,500% increase in attendees since its first edition in 2018. This growth has contributed to the consolidation of the innovative and technological ecosystem in Valencia as the third-largest in Spain in terms of investment volume, with over 1,200 startups and more than 700 million euros invested in them in recent years.

The event will not only strengthen the global positioning of the Valencian ecosystem but also highlight prominent startups in the region such as Igenomix, PLD Space, Zeleros, Voicemod, Quibim, Internxt, Sesame, Sales Layer, ARTHEx Biotech, and Fourvenues, among others.

Valencia Digital Summit 2023 is still finalizing its agenda, but a preview has been released. The program will commence on October 26th at 9:45 am with the presentation of the Spain Technology Sector Report Darren Stauffer, Vice President of Business Development at Dealroom.co. The agenda will feature various roundtable discussions and conferences led industry experts.

Valencia Digital Summit has made a name for itself as a leading technology event on the international calendar. With its focus on innovation, technology, and business, the summit is attracting top industry professionals and providing a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations.

