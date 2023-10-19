Worcester Beer Garden’s Liquor License Suspended for Safety Violations

The Worcester Beer Garden and Taproom in Worcester, Massachusetts, has had its liquor license suspended for the first three Fridays of November. The License Commission found that the outgoing manager failed to complete a week’s worth of crowd-management safety checks.

The beer garden was issued a seven-day suspension, with three days to be served on November 3, 10, and 17. If the establishment commits another violation, the remaining four days will also be held over its head.

The violations not only raised concerns about crowd safety, but also about the city not being properly informed of the beer garden’s recurring changes in management. The beer garden has a seasonal clientele and goes into “hibernation” during the winter, which often leads to changes in management when reopening in the spring.

During an inspection on September 8, a police officer noticed that the liquor license on the wall was expired. The officer then found that the daily crowd-safety checklist was blank after September 1. Additionally, the police were not informed of the manager’s impending resignation.

According to Adam Percoco, director of operations for the Grid, the manager had neglected his duties after giving notice of resignation. However, the beer garden has emphasized its commitment to crowd safety in the past.

This is not the first time the beer garden has had issues with communicating changes in management to the police. The September incident was the third time the police had visited for a compliance check only to discover changes in managerial staff.

The License Commission expressed the desire to see the beer garden succeed, but stressed the importance of complying with safety regulations for the sake of the customers.

