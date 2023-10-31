LibsOfTikTok Founder Temporarily Removed from ADL’s Glossary of Extremism

Controversial social media account Libs of TikTok, known for promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community, has been temporarily removed from the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Glossary of Extremism. The move comes after the founder of the account, Chaya Raichik, demanded the removal of her name from the glossary, accusing the ADL of defamation.

Raichik took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with being labeled as an extremist. She stated that the ADL had until October 31st to remove the defamatory entry or face legal action. Recently, she announced that the ADL had removed her name from their glossary, claiming victory in her fight against being labeled an extremist.

While the ADL has temporarily removed Raichik’s name, they clarified that other material reflecting Libs of TikTok’s views and harm to the LGBTQ+ community remains on their website. The organization maintains that their reporting and opinions are constitutionally protected and accurate, and they disagree with Raichik’s assertions of defamation.

Libs of TikTok has gained notoriety for its incitement of hate campaigns against individuals, professionals, and institutions that support LGBTQ+ minors. Vice’s investigation revealed that at least 11 schools or school districts targeted Libs of TikTok received bomb threats within a week. The social media account has also spread misinformation about gender-affirming healthcare and targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, resulting in a lockdown due to a bomb threat.

Raichik’s online friendship with Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, has also drawn attention. This connection links her to Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation proposed DeSantis.

The removal of Raichik’s name from the ADL’s Glossary of Extremism does not indicate an endorsement of her views or writing. The ADL has put the matter under review, maintaining that any potential legal action against them is without merit.

FAQ:

Q: What is Libs of TikTok?

A: Libs of TikTok is a social media account known for promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community, inciting hate campaigns against individuals and institutions supporting LGBTQ+ minors.

Q: How has Libs of TikTok caused harm?

A: The social media account has targeted schools, professionals, and institutions, resulting in bomb threats and the spread of misinformation about gender-affirming healthcare.

Q: Who is Chaya Raichik?

A: Chaya Raichik is the founder of Libs of TikTok, who demanded the removal of her name from the ADL’s Glossary of Extremism, accusing them of defamation.

Q: What is the ADL?

A: The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an organization that fights against hate, extremism, and discrimination. They maintain a Glossary of Extremism documenting individuals and groups with extreme views and actions.