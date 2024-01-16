Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. Promote Misinformation about Iowa School Shooting

In the wake of a tragic school shooting in Iowa, influential figures on the right, including Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and Libs of TikTok, have been spreading misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community and falsely claiming that the shooter identified as transgender.

On January 4th, a sixth-grade student was killed and seven others, including staff members and students, were injured when a 17-year-old former student opened fire at Perry High School near Des Moines. The shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Amidst the grieving and investigation, conservative figures took to social media to spread conspiracy theories and misinformation. Libs of TikTok, run Chaya Raichik, falsely claimed that the shooter was a “trans genderfluid terrorist” and insinuated that transgender people are a “serious threat” and “extremists”. These claims have been either disproven or remain unconfirmed.

Elon Musk, who has a history of attacking the trans community online, amplified Libs of TikTok’s post replying with enthusiasm. Similarly, Donald Trump Jr. reposted the tweet and baselessly wrote that radicalized trans activists are the most violent group per capita. Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer known for attacking the trans community, also joined in spreading misinformation and claimed that trans people are lashing out due to media and government’s portrayal of them as victims of genocide.

It is important to note that there is no evidence supporting the right-wing claims that shootings perpetrated trans people are on the rise. Trans people make up a small percentage of the population, and statistically, mass public shooters are overwhelmingly male.

Spreading misinformation about marginalized communities not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also distracts from the important conversations and actions needed to prevent future tragedies. It is crucial to rely on accurate information and to combat discriminatory narratives that only serve to further marginalize vulnerable groups.