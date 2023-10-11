Online Anti-LGBTQ Activists Target Federal Employee in Social Media Attack

Recently, a federal employee named Tyler Cherry, who serves as the communications director for the Secretary of the Interior, was subjected to an online attack anti-LGBTQ activists. The attack was prompted a picture of Cherry in gender-nonconforming attire, which was criticized Chaya Raichik, the founder of the Libs of TikTok account.

Raichik linked to a tweet that highlighted Cherry’s past anti-police rhetoric on Twitter. The attack on Cherry centered around his appearance and gender expression, with Raichik referring to him as the “queer spokesperson” for the Department of the Interior. The attacks continued with comments about Cherry’s potential pronouns and connections to other LGBTQ individuals in politics.

It is important to note that Raichik and the Libs of TikTok account have a history of attacking LGBTQ visibility and expressions of LGBTQ identity. They argue that LGBTQ individuals are deviant, mentally ill, or attempting to “groom” children with their visibility.

In response to the online hate, the White House released a statement defending Cherry and denouncing the targeting of individuals for simply being themselves. The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute also came to his defense, highlighting the need to support LGBTQ individuals in public life and condemn the tactics used these online bigots.

It is crucial to recognize that attacks like these are not only cruel, but they also serve to drive qualified LGBTQ individuals out of public life. However, the outpouring of support for Cherry demonstrates that there are many more Americans who stand with him and other LGBTQ appointees than those who engage in these acts of bigotry.