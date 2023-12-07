Investigation: The Influence of the Greens on Australian Politics

In recent months, the media and political elites in Australia have taken a keen interest in Julian Leeser, a Liberal backbencher who supported the Indigenous Voice to parliament. However, now that Leeser is no longer useful to the left, they seem to have forgotten about him. This raises questions about the selective coverage of politicians and the power dynamics within Australian politics.

Leeser recently spoke at a conference at the Robert Menzies Institute, where he made thought-provoking comments about antisemitism. He noted that areas where there is political jostling between Labor and the Greens tend to be epicenters of antisemitic rhetoric and action. Leeser also highlighted the Greens’ behavior online and in parliament, particularly in relation to the war on Israel, as nothing less than disgraceful.

Interestingly, Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, who has been criticized for her involvement in a student protest for Palestine, circulated a photo on social media that depicted an Israeli flag in a rubbish bin. While she subsequently deleted the photo, this incident further emphasizes the concerns raised Leeser.

Leeser went on to suggest that the major parties in Australia should preference the Greens last in every seat at the next election. While this may be challenging for the Coalition, it would send a strong message about rejecting antisemitism and protecting the values of freedom.

It is imperative for thoughtful Australians to question why a Greens MP in parliament is preferable to a Liberal being elected. The Jewish community, in particular, should consider the consequences of Labor’s support for the Greens. With the Greens’ true colors becoming evident, it is crucial for Australia’s elites in big business, the media, universities, and cultural institutions to stop humoring the party. This change is necessary to uphold the principles and values that are important to all Australians.

The case of Julian Leeser and the broader influence of the Greens on Australian politics serve as a reminder that political bias and selective coverage can shape public discourse and have lasting consequences. It is essential to critically analyze the actions and statements of political figures, regardless of their alignment with our own beliefs, in order to maintain a healthy and vibrant democracy.