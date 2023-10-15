Fall Fun at the Superior Public Library

The Superior Public Library is the place to be this fall for a variety of activities and programs. From October 16th to 22nd, the library will be participating in the Wisconsin Science Festival. Visitors can pick up a free Science in a Bag STEM kit, suitable for grades K-12, courtesy of the festival. These kits will highlight the science and research happening in Wisconsin. Additionally, kids can participate in a fun bee-hunting activity in the Youth Services area, with the chance to earn a sticker for finding all the hidden bees.

If you’re looking for some physical and mental relaxation, the library is also offering yoga classes. On October 21st, there will be a mat-based yoga class led Superior YMCA instructors. And on October 28th, there will be a Chair Yoga class. Both classes are suitable for ages 12 and up and will be a great way to relieve stress, build strength, and improve flexibility.

Book lovers won’t want to miss the celebration of local author Jeff Esterholm’s first book on October 23rd. Esterholm has written a collection of crime stories titled “The Effects of Urban Renewal on Mid-Century America and Other Crime Stories.” The event will include a reading, copies of the book available for purchase, and refreshments provided the Friends of the Library. This event is free and open to all.

For those who are more interested in reptiles, there will be a special event on October 24th called “Read to a Reptile.” Young readers are invited to practice reading aloud to Maxwell, a blue-tongued skink. Maxwell, native to Australia, Indonesia, and New Guinea, is an omnivore that especially enjoys blueberries and hard-boiled eggs.

If you’re looking for a craft activity, the library’s upcoming memory cafe on October 25th will feature pumpkin painting. Memory cafes provide a safe and welcoming environment for people with memory loss and their care partners to socialize and engage in activities together.

The library’s adult book club will meet on October 26th to discuss “Educated” Tara Westover, a memoir about growing up in a survivalist family. The selection for November is “The Midnight Library” Matt Haig, a novel about the choices that shape our lives. Interested participants are encouraged to request a copy of the book and join the discussion at the library.

For those seeking something spooky, the library will be hosting a program on October 26th featuring the Duluth Paranormal Society. Attendees will learn about their investigations of suspected hauntings and hear spooky stories from previous cases. The event is open to all and promises to be a “spooktacular” experience.

In partnership with the AODA Community Coalition of Douglas County and the Superior Police Department, the library will also be hosting a Drug Take Back event on October 27th. This is an opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications, including prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, supplements, pills, and liquids.

Finally, on October 27th, the library will hold its Bookworms Book Club for kids. The book to be discussed is “Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow” Jessica Townsend.

With such a diverse range of activities and programs, the Superior Public Library is the ideal destination for fall fun and enrichment.

