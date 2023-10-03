Upcoming Events and Programs at Superior Public Library

Local Author Celebration

Superior Public Library will be hosting a celebration for local author Jeff Esterholm and his new collection of short crime stories, titled “The Effects of Urban Renewal on Mid-Century America and Other Crime Stories.” The event will take place on October 23 at 6 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a reading and Q&A session with the author, as well as refreshments provided the Friends of the Library. Copies of the book will also be available for purchase.

Genealogy for Beginners

Certified Genealogist® Marie Mattson will be leading two remaining classes in the “Genealogy for Beginners” series. On October 5, participants will learn about DNA and how it can assist in tracing elusive ancestors. On October 19, the focus will be on breaking down research “brick walls” using FamilySearch and the Wisconsin Historical Society website. Both classes start at 10:30 a.m. and no registration is required.

October Book Club Selection

The October selection for the Adult Book Club is “Educated” Tara Westover, a memoir about growing up in a survivalist family. There will be both morning and evening discussions held on October 26, at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. Participants are encouraged to request a copy of the book from the library and join the discussion that fits their schedule.

Crafty Kids Halloween Event

Children are invited to join the Crafty Kids event on October 7 from 10 a.m. to noon to make spooky crafts. All supplies will be provided and no registration is required.

Free Movie Screenings

Superior Public Library will be screening two movies in October. On October 9, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” based on the beloved novel Judy Blume, will be shown. On October 30, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” starring Harrison Ford will be screened. Both movies start at 6 p.m., have a PG-13 rating, and will have closed captions enabled.

Twin Ports Perceptions Discussion

Following the success of the first Twin Ports Perceptions discussion, Superior Public Library is hosting a follow-up event at the Duluth Public Library on October 10. Local authors Linda LeGarde Grover, Jayson Iwen, and Sheila Packa will be discussing the challenges of writing about the places they live. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Lego Club

Lego Club will be held at two branch libraries. On October 16, it will take place at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in Solon Springs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. On October 19, Lego Club will be at the Imogene McGrath Memorial Library in Lake Nebagamon during the same time period. Legos will be provided, and participants can showcase their creativity.

Yoga Classes

Superior Public Library offers free yoga classes led instructors from the Superior YMCA. On October 21, there will be a mat-based, all-levels yoga class called Yoga at the Library. On October 28, there will be a chair yoga class that uses a chair for balance and stability. Both classes start at 10:30 a.m. and are suitable for ages 12 and up.

Duluth Paranormal Society Event

Just in time for Halloween, the Duluth Paranormal Society will visit the library on October 26 at 6 p.m. to present and demonstrate ghost-hunting and paranormal investigating. They will showcase the equipment they use and share evidence from previous investigations.

Sources: Superior Public Library.