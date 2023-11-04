The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Liberty Flames Clash in Conference USA Showdown

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to take on the Liberty Flames in a highly anticipated Conference USA clash on November 4th. This exciting matchup will be held at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Louisiana Tech enters this game looking to bounce back from three consecutive losses, hoping to turn their season around. However, they face a tough challenge against the undefeated Liberty Flames, who are riding high on an impressive eight-game winning streak.

In their previous outing, Liberty showcased their offensive firepower in a 42-29 victory against Western Kentucky. Quarterback Kaidon Salter delivered a stellar performance, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Aaron Bedgood provided valuable support, gaining 111 total yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs suffered a disappointing loss to New Mexico State, falling short a score of 27-24. Despite holding a 17-3 lead in the second quarter, the Bulldogs couldn’t maintain their advantage. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier put up impressive numbers with 238 passing yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

The Liberty Flames have been dominant throughout their season, winning all eight of their games. With an average of 41.5 points per game, their high-powered offense has been unstoppable. In contrast, Louisiana Tech has struggled recently, winning only one of their last six games, resulting in a 3-6 record for the season.

According to experts, the Liberty Flames are favored to win this matchup 14 points, extending their winning streak to nine games. They have been consistent as favorites, covering the spread in six of their previous eight games.

As fans eagerly anticipate this Conference USA showdown, both teams will be hoping to secure a crucial victory. Will the Liberty Flames continue their undefeated run, or can the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs stage an upset? Football enthusiasts won’t want to miss this exciting clash between two competitive teams in pursuit of success.

—

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the game between Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Liberty Flames?

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. ET. It will take place at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. You can also stream it live on CBSSports.com or fuboTV (with regional restrictions).

Who are the key players to watch?

Keep an eye on Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has been delivering outstanding performances throughout the season. For the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, quarterback Hank Bachmeier will be a player to watch.

What are the current records of both teams?

Louisiana Tech holds a record of 3-6, while Liberty is undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record.

Who is favored to win the game?

According to experts, the Liberty Flames are favored to win 14 points.

What is the injury report for both teams?

For the Liberty Flames, Brendan Schlittler, Reese Smith, Jacob Jenkins, Victor Jones Jr., and Vaughn Blue are out with various injuries. Elijah Smoot is listed as probable. For the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Tyre Shelton and Nate Jones are questionable, while Keith Willis Jr. is out with an ankle injury.