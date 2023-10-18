The Squabble for Jobs in the Public Sector Intensifies Ahead of Election Results

The race for jobs in the public sector is heating up as the ruling party and the opposition vie for power in Liberia. The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Unity Party (UP) are currently in a close competition, with provisional results being announced the National Elections Commission (NEC).

A leaked WhatsApp conversation from the UP revealed a list of individuals who were supposedly going to be appointed to key positions in a UP-led government. This caused controversy, as citizens from certain sectors felt marginalized and excluded from government positions. The list included names such as Sylvester Nyumah for the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, MacDella Cooper for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and Dr. Sando Sherman for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

One objection raised was the omission of citizens from Nimba, allegedly due to the role played Senator Prince Johnson and Jeremiah Koung as running mate to Ambassador Joseph Boakai. The need for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court was cited as a reason for not appointing more citizens from Nimba.

UP Secretary General Amos Tweh denied the leaked WhatsApp exchanges and called them propaganda orchestrated the CDC. He emphasized that the UP’s focus was on the free, fair, and transparent conduct of the elections, not on distributing jobs to party executives.

Tweh also reiterated the UP’s commitment to the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia, but clarified that they were not targeting specific individuals for prosecution.

While the UP denied knowledge of the list of proposed cabinet members, many Liberians expressed concerns over the marginalization of citizens from certain regions of the country. On the other hand, executives of the CDC working in government are actively campaigning for the re-election of President Weah, confident that they will retain their appointed positions or be transferred to new ones in a second term.

Overall, the squabble for jobs in the public sector reflects the intense competition between political parties in Liberia and highlights the importance of transparency and inclusivity in the government’s decision-making process.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]