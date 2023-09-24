Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Foundation Stone for International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium in Varanasi on September 23, 2023. This event was attended prominent sports personalities, including former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev.

However, the presence of Sachin Tendulkar at the event sparked criticism from liberal social media users, who attacked him and labeled him as spineless for supposedly not speaking up on various issues. One user criticized Tendulkar for not advocating for farmers, wrestlers, and the state of Manipur. They also highlighted his low attendance in parliament when he was a Rajya Sabha MP.

Another user accused Tendulkar of becoming a puppet of the BJP and claimed that it was Prime Minister Modi who had made him spineless. They also mentioned his previous role as a Rajya Sabha MP under the UPA rule and his attendance record in parliament.

Several other social media users joined in the criticism, questioning Tendulkar’s stand on various issues and painting a picture of him as someone who partying in the company of the wealthy and doing what the government tells him to do.

In addition to the controversy surrounding Tendulkar, the foundation stone laying ceremony itself was an important event. Prime Minister Modi, accompanied cricketing legends and BCCI officials, arrived in Varanasi to launch multiple development projects, including the international cricket stadium. The design of the stadium takes inspiration from Lord Shiva, with unique architectural features that symbolize various elements related to the deity.

Overall, the ceremony marked an important milestone in the development of sports infrastructure in Varanasi and highlighted the presence of prominent personalities from the cricketing world. It also gave rise to criticism against Sachin Tendulkar, as social media users questioned his advocacy and commitment to various social issues.

Sources:

– Roshan Lal, Twitter handle @RoshanKrRaii

– Dr. Nimo Yadav, Twitter handle @niiravmodi

– Rofl Bhaiyya Ji, Twitter handle @Rofl_BhaiyaaJi

– Sohel, Twitter handle @SohelVkf

– Sumit Nayak Bharat, Twitter handle @sumit_k_nayak

– (Source URL)