Brand David Mumbai Wins Gold at London International Advertising Festival

Brand David Mumbai has been awarded the Gold prize at the London International Advertising festival in the category of ‘Use of Social Media & Influencers’. The prestigious award was given for their work on the Fiama brand, specifically the campaign titled ‘Fiama Talking Memes’.

Meanwhile, Ogilvy, a renowned advertising agency, received the Silver prize in the Performance/Casting category for their Dove Beauty Report Card campaign. Additionally, their entry also won a Bronze award for Direction in the Production/Post Production category.

VMLY&R, another prominent agency, added to their collection of accolades earning two Silver prizes and a Bronze award in the Design category for their campaign ‘Arogya Bindu’ Maxx Flash. This campaign, titled ‘A Kohl Dot That Saves Lives’, showcased their innovative approach to design.

BBDO India also received recognition at the London International Advertising festival, earning a Finalist certificate in the Use of Social Media & Influencers category for their campaign on Ralco Tyres, titled ‘#NoPressureDelivery’.

The London International Advertising festival is a highly respected event in the advertising industry, celebrating creativity and innovation in advertising. It brings together professionals from around the world to showcase their best work and compete for recognition in various categories.

Overall, India’s presence and success at the festival highlights the country’s growing reputation as a hub for creative advertising strategies. These awards not only recognize the talent and hard work of Indian agencies but also contribute to the global recognition of India’s advertising industry.

