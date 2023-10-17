London International Awards Announces Winners in Digital and Use of Social Media & Influencers Categories

London International Awards (LIA) has revealed the Gold Statue winners and finalists in the Digital and Use of Social Media & Influencers categories. The prestigious awards recognize outstanding creativity in digital campaigns and strategies.

Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore and Cheil Worldwide Seoul were both awarded Gold Statues in the competition. The juries awarded a total of 59 Statues in the Digital category and 43 Statues in the Use of Social Media & Influencers category.

The Digital category honors breakthrough creativity in various digital platforms, including mobile apps, websites, digital ads, games, AR, VR, and wearable technology. The winning campaigns showcased innovative ideas and execution across these platforms.

McCann New York received the highly coveted Grand LIA in the Digital category for their exceptional campaign, “ADLaM: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture,” created for Microsoft. This campaign highlighted the power of digital technology in preserving a language and culture.

The Use of Social Media & Influencers category recognized engaging ideas conveyed through social media platforms, as well as campaigns that leveraged the influence of individuals with a wide reach. Ogilvy UK, London was awarded the Grand LIA for their remarkable campaign, “The Cost of Beauty,” created for Dove.

Chris Garbutt, Chief Creative Officer at VICE Media Group and President at Virtue Worldwide, presided over the juries for both Digital and Use of Social Media & Influencers categories. According to Garbutt, these categories provide insights into the future of the industry and showcase the creative use of technology and social media platforms.

The awarded campaigns demonstrate the industry’s responsibility to create impactful and meaningful work for these platforms.

Overall, the London International Awards celebrate creativity and innovation in the digital and social media landscape, showcasing the best campaigns and strategies from around the world.

Source: London International Awards (LIA)

