China’s political landscape has been shaken the news of the sudden death of former Premier Li Keqiang at the age of 68. According to China’s state media and the Xinhua news agency, Li suffered a heart attack and passed away in Shanghai early Friday morning.

Li Keqiang served as China’s premier for a remarkable 10-year period from 2013 to 2023, making significant contributions to the country’s political and economic developments. Throughout his tenure, Li prioritized economic reform and opening up China’s markets to the world.

Despite his commitment to economic reform, Li Keqiang faced considerable challenges. His willingness to embrace Western and liberal political theory during his university days and early career was met with criticism from more orthodox factions within the Communist Party. Nevertheless, Li rose through the ranks and was appointed as the country’s youngest governor in Henan province in 1998.

Internationally, Li became known for the “Li Keqiang index,” which was coined The Economist to measure China’s economic progress. This index relied on alternative indicators such as electricity consumption, rail cargo, and bank lending data, providing a more comprehensive picture of China’s economic performance.

Li Keqiang’s death has left a void in China’s political landscape, as he was previously regarded as the preferred successor to Hu Jintao. However, the leadership ultimately chose Xi Jinping as the President of China in 2012, sidelining Li and his faction within the Communist Party.

Li’s passing has prompted an outpouring of shock and grief on Chinese social media. Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, saw his death become the top trending topic, with many users expressing their condolences.

While his departure is indeed a significant loss, Li Keqiang’s legacy as a proponent of economic reform and opening up China’s markets will continue to shape the country’s trajectory. His contributions will be remembered as China moves forward in a rapidly changing global landscape.

