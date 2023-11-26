New Article: How Social Media Influencers and Taxes Align: Insights from LHDN

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has devised a unique approach to ensuring that social media influencers adhere to their tax obligations. Through daily monitoring of all social media and e-commerce platforms, LHDN’s Tax Compliance Department director, Abang Ehsan Abang Abu Bakar, and his team from the Digital Economy Audit Section (SAED) have identified influencers who lead luxurious lifestyles but neglect their tax responsibilities.

By scrutinizing social media pages and comment sections owned these individuals, LHDN keeps a close eye on their activities. While it may not be an offense, this monitoring strategy aims to encourage influencers to fulfill their tax duties willingly. During compliance reviews, selected influencers are required to submit evidence pertaining to their business activities.

Implementing these monitoring methods through social media does present challenges for LHDN, as they diligently verify all allegations and information received, whether factually accurate or not. However, this meticulous approach has proven effective in identifying cases where influencers have evaded paying taxes.

One such influencer, who requested to be known as Zaidi, recently shared his regret for not taking tax payments seriously. Despite his significant income from online social media sales, Zaidi had neglected to pay taxes totaling RM40,000. He believed taxes only applied to individuals with fixed incomes and was taken aback when LHDN requested his presence at their office.

Zaidi discovered that his social media activity had been meticulously monitored as LHDN presented him with files containing detailed records of his sales. During the interview, LHDN provided Zaidi with an explanation of taxation and his errors. Realizing the gravity of his actions, Zaidi expressed remorse for his earlier nonchalant attitude towards income tax matters.

He acknowledged that the substantial sum of RM40,000 had to be settled within a month, recognizing the consequences of his indifference. Zaidi attributed the smooth process to the helpful LHDN officers who guided him through the rectification of his mistake.

This case highlights the importance of influencers understanding and fulfilling their tax obligations, regardless of their income structure. LHDN’s proactive monitoring efforts send a clear message to all social media influencers: Wealth and success should not exempt one from their responsibility to contribute to society through taxes.

