New LG Ultrawide Gaming Monitors Offer Wide Screen Experience at Affordable Prices

LG has recently unveiled its latest offering in the gaming monitor market with two new 45-inch ultrawide displays. While the size may seem overwhelming, LG assures that these monitors are the equivalent of having two 24-inch monitors side side. This is in contrast to the larger 49-inch models from Samsung and LG, or even the massive Samsung Odyssey Ark that was tested last year.

The UltraGear 45GR65DC and 45GR75DC are compact options in comparison, and they come at a more wallet-friendly price point. Priced at $799 and $899 respectively, they are a few hundred bucks cheaper than the 49-inch UltraGear counterpart. The only difference between the two models is that the 45GR75DC comes with a USB-C port that supports 90W power delivery, whereas the 45GR65DC does not. For those who pre-order the 45GR75DC before the 19th, LG is offering a complimentary speaker.

Both models boast impressive features, including a 5120 x 1440 1500R curved VA panel that supports 95 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. They also come with VESA DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, enabling smooth gameplay at up to 200Hz. In terms of connectivity, both monitors offer one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB-B 3.0 upstream port, and two downstream ports. Moreover, they are equipped with headset jacks for convenient audio access.

The main difference lies in the USB-C port found on the 45GR75DC, which provides video, data, and power delivery of up to 90W. If you plan on using the monitor with a work laptop and a gaming rig, opting for the USB-C version is highly recommended. However, if you’ll be solely connecting it to a gaming PC, you can save some money choosing the non-USB-C variant.

These new LG Ultrawide gaming monitors are a tempting proposition for gamers who may have been deterred the size or price of the 49-inch models from LG or Samsung. Even for individuals like myself, who currently use a 32-inch 4K monitor and find themselves frequently running out of screen real estate, the Ultrawide could be a game-changer. If you’re still undecided, feel free to let us know in the comments section whether you think it’s a good idea or not.

FAQ:

Q: How much do the new LG Ultrawide gaming monitors cost?

A: The UltraGear 45GR65DC is priced at $799, while the 45GR75DC is priced at $899.

Q: What is the main difference between the two models?

A: The 45GR75DC comes with a USB-C port that supports 90W power delivery, whereas the 45GR65DC does not.

Q: What features do these monitors offer?

A: Both models feature a 5120 x 1440 1500R curved VA panel, support 95 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, and offer VESA DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro at up to 200Hz.

Q: What are the connectivity options?

A: Both monitors come with one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB-B 3.0 upstream port, two downstream ports, and headset jacks.

Q: Should I choose the USB-C version or the non-USB-C version?

A: If you plan on using the monitor with a work laptop and a gaming rig, the USB-C version is recommended. However, if you’ll be connecting it solely to a gaming PC, you can save some money choosing the non-USB-C variant.

Q: Are these monitors a good alternative to the 49-inch LG Ultragear or the Samsung G9?

A: Yes, if you were deterred the size or price of the larger models, the new LG Ultrawide gaming monitors provide a compelling option at a more affordable price.