LG Display’s Third-Generation WOLED META TV Panels Earn Eye Safety and Low Blue Light Ratings

LG Display proudly announced that its recently released third-generation WOLED META TV panels have received the esteemed Platinum eye safety rating from UL Solutions. These panels have also been granted the UL Mark for low blue light, further solidifying their commitment to delivering superior display products while prioritizing consumer well-being.

In an effort to provide consumers with more accurate and reliable information, UL Solutions has instituted stricter criteria for evaluating blue light emissions. This year, the program ratings are classified as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The highest recognition, the Platinum rating, is only bestowed upon products that demonstrate blue light wavelength emissions below 40% of the total blue light wavelength emissions.

LGD’s panels have achieved a remarkable score of 36%, which is the lowest among all existing TV panels available in the market. Conventional LCDs typically range from 70-80%, indicating that lower scores are preferable. This significant achievement is a testament to LG Display’s dedication to ensuring the safety and comfort of their customers.

Furthermore, LGD’s panels have also been awarded Intertek’s coveted ‘Reflection-Free’ certification. This achievement reinforces the panels’ ability to minimize unwanted reflections from nearby objects. Through extensive testing, the third-generation OLED TV panels have achieved an industry-leading reflection ratio of less than 1%. This exemplary level of screen reflection reduction provides viewers with an immersive and visually enjoyable experience.

LG Display’s OLED TV panels have not only been recognized UL but have also received the ‘discomfort glare-free’ verification in the past. Additionally, these panels have been awarded TÜV Rheinland’s Eye Comfort Display certification, a distinction also bestowed upon Samsung’s AMOLED displays.

With these remarkable certifications, LG Display continues to set industry standards for eye safety and blue light emission reduction. Consumers can have full confidence in the superior quality and exceptional visual experiences offered LGD’s third-generation WOLED META TV panels.

FAQ:

1. What is the Platinum eye safety rating?

The Platinum eye safety rating is the highest recognition awarded to display products that exhibit blue light wavelength emissions below 40% of the total blue light wavelength emissions.

2. What is the significance of a low blue light rating?

A low blue light rating indicates that the display emits a minimal amount of blue light, which can potentially cause discomfort and eye strain during prolonged usage.

3. How does LGD’s third-generation OLED TV panel compare to conventional LCD panels?

LGD’s OLED TV panels achieved a score of 36%, which is significantly lower than the range of 70-80% typically seen in conventional LCD panels. Lower scores signify better blue light emission reduction.

4. What is the reflection ratio of LGD’s third-generation OLED TV panel?

According to Intertek’s testing process, the third-generation OLED TV panel boasts an industry-leading reflection ratio of less than 1%, minimizing reflections from nearby objects and enhancing the overall viewing experience.

5. What other certifications have LG Display’s OLED TV panels received?

Apart from the Platinum eye safety rating and the UL Mark for low blue light, LGD’s panels have also earned Intertek’s ‘Reflection-Free’ certification and TÜV Rheinland’s Eye Comfort Display certification.