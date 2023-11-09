LG Forecasts Decline in OLED TV Sales Due to Panel Shortage

LG Electronics is predicting a decrease in the number of OLED TVs shipped to retailers in 2023 compared to the previous year, as reported The Elec. The key factor behind this decline is the limited supply of OLED panels in the market. Ironically, LG Display, which operates separately from LG Electronics, is the primary supplier of these panels.

Despite their interconnection, LG Display expects to end the year with a 27% reduction in OLED panel deliveries compared to 2022. For a long time, LG Display has held a monopoly in the market for premium OLED screens used in top-class TVs worldwide, until Samsung Display introduced a QD-OLED alternative in 2022. However, so far, only Samsung Electronics and Sony have adopted this new offering.

LG also cites broader economic challenges as a contributing factor to the decline in TV sales over the past year, including inflation and geopolitical tensions. Overall, 2023 has not been a year of global economic recovery.

However, there is some positive news; LG expects a mid-double-digit increase in OLED TV demand in 2024. This bodes well for consumers, especially leading up to Black Friday, where competition for customers’ favor is expected to intensify.

This trend suggests that with slower OLED TV sales throughout the year, there will likely be an excess of inventory that retailers (including LG) will be eager to get rid of before the launch of next year’s models in the spring. The market has already witnessed tempting OLED TV deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, and we can expect to see more attractive offers, exciting new models, and competitive prices in 2024 if companies anticipate an increase in consumer interest.

