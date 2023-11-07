LG Electronics Expects Decline in OLED TV Shipments, but Optimistic for Growth in 2024

LG Electronics is anticipating a decrease in the number of OLED TVs shipped in 2023 compared to the previous year. The company attributes this decline to a shortage of OLED panels available in the market. LG Display, a separate entity, is the sole supplier of OLED TV panels to LG Electronics, and it also expects to deliver 27% fewer panels in 2023 than in 2022.

While LG Display used to be the exclusive provider of screens for top-of-the-line OLED TVs, Samsung Display entered the market in 2022 with its QD-OLED alternative. However, only Samsung Electronics and Sony have adopted this new technology so far.

Apart from limited supply, LG Electronics has identified challenging economic conditions as another factor contributing to the decline in TV interest over the past year. Factors such as inflation and conflicts have affected consumer sentiment worldwide.

Despite these challenges, there is a silver lining. LG foresees a mid-10% increase in demand for OLED TVs in 2024. This projection signifies potential opportunities for consumers, as companies will likely compete aggressively for their purchases. Bargain hunters may find attractive offers during events like Black Friday.

Considering the anticipated slow sales in 2023, there may be a surplus of stock that companies, including LG, will want to clear before launching next year’s models. Consequently, consumers can expect more deals and competitive pricing in 2024, as manufacturers anticipate a resurgence.

In my perspective, the decline in TV sales over the past few years cannot be solely attributed to economic factors. The ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which sparked increased demand for various gadgets in 2020, also plays a role. The surge in purchases of TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles during the pandemic was driven the need for entertainment and remote work capabilities. These products typically have long lifespans, and it is common for individuals to keep them for multiple years.

As we move into 2024, it has been four years since the sales boom triggered the pandemic. Some consumers may consider upgrading their devices, particularly if they feel more optimistic about their economic prospects. It is our hope that upcoming releases like the LG C3 and LG G3 will offer compelling features and innovations to excite both consumers and tech enthusiasts.

