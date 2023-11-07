LG Expects Decline in Shipped OLED TVs for 2023, Anticipates Growth in 2024

LG Electronics, a renowned manufacturer of electronics, has recently announced that it anticipates a decrease in the number of OLED TVs shipped to retailers in 2023 compared to the previous year. The company attributes this decline to the inadequate supply of OLED panels in the market. It is worth noting that LG Display, a separate entity from LG Electronics, is the sole supplier of OLED TV panels to LG Electronics.

Despite being the exclusive provider of OLED panels, LG Display expects to deliver 27% fewer OLED panels in 2023 compared to 2022. However, LG Display is no longer the only supplier in the market since Samsung Display introduced its own QD-OLED alternative in 2022, although it has only been utilized Samsung Electronics and Sony thus far.

In addition to the limited supply of OLED panels, LG Electronics also cites challenging economic conditions as a contributing factor to the decline in TV sales. These economic challenges range from the impact of inflation in multiple countries to geopolitical tensions. These factors have collectively affected the global demand for TVs.

However, there is optimism on the horizon. LG Electronics predicts a mid-10% growth in demand for OLED TVs in 2024. This forecast suggests a potential resurgence in interest for OLED TVs, which bodes well for consumers seeking the best possible deals. As companies strive to capture consumer attention, shoppers can expect competitive pricing, exciting new models, and an abundance of stock in the coming year.

While the global decline in TV sales can be partly attributed to economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role. The surge in gadget purchases during the pandemic, including TVs, laptops, and game consoles, created a boom in sales that is now waning. Typically, these products do not require frequent replacement, leading to a natural dip in sales after a few years.

As we approach 2024, which marks four years since the pandemic-induced sales boom, consumers may start contemplating upgrading their devices, particularly as economic conditions improve. Therefore, it is hopeful that upcoming models like the successors to the LG C3 and LG G3 will provide tech enthusiasts and those looking to upgrade with exciting features and innovations.

