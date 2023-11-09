Get the Best Deal on the LG OLED B39 4K TV Right Now

Looking for a high-quality OLED 4K TV with 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 for gaming at an affordable price? Well, now is your chance! Both MediaMarkt and Saturn are currently offering the LG OLED B39 at a discounted price. And if you’re a Club member, you can enjoy an additional €400 off on the 55 and 65-inch models, making it a real bargain.

Snag the LG OLED B39 4K TV at its Lowest Price Ever

With the €420 extra discount, the price of the 55-inch version drops to just €999 (RRP: €1899). For the 65-inch version, you get over 50% off the RRP, bringing the price down to €1349 (RRP: €2799). According to comparison platforms like Geizhals, both variants have never been this affordable before. The previous best prices were €1199 for the 55-inch and €1741.79 for the 65-inch model.

If you’re not already a member of MyMediaMarkt or MySaturn, don’t worry. You can quickly and easily sign up online for free and enjoy additional benefits such as an extended return policy and the ability to accumulate points. Learn more here:

MyMediaMarkt: Information, Advantages & Free Registration

But what makes the LG OLED B39 4K TV stand out from the competition?

The LG OLED B39 offers impressive performance for both movie watching and gaming.

Ideal for Gaming with PS5: The LG OLED B39 is a high-end 4K TV from 2023 and LG’s most affordable OLED TV with 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 this year. This makes it the best value for those looking to achieve up to 120 fps at 4K resolution with their PS5 or Xbox Series X. It also boasts a low input lag for quick response times and variable refresh rate (VRR) to prevent screen tearing synchronizing the TV’s frame rate with that of the console.

High Contrast & Vibrant Colors: The LG OLED B39 delivers excellent picture quality, thanks to its OLED display, which provides perfect blacks and high contrast. Unlike older models in the B series, the new B39 also offers sufficient brightness to fully utilize HDR and ensure vibrant colors. While the pricier LG OLED C37 may outperform it slightly in this aspect, the difference in practice is negligible.

