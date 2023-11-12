New LG OLED Evo G3: The Epitome of Home Entertainment

Jakarta – LG has officially released the LG OLED Evo G3 TV in Indonesia. This new addition to LG’s OLED TV lineup represents the pinnacle of visual and audio excellence. With its One Wall Design, the LG OLED Evo G3 seamlessly integrates into any living space without leaving a gap on the wall.

Powered the AI α9 Gen6 processor, the LG OLED Evo G3 takes entertainment to new heights. The AI Picture Pro technology enhances the visual experience analyzing the screen in 20,000 color blocks and revealing even the finest details in both dark and bright areas. This breakthrough technology brings out the creator’s intended vision, creating a more dramatic and immersive viewing experience than ever before.

Adding to its visual prowess, the LG OLED Evo G3 is equipped with HDR Expression Enhancer, which detects and enhances important objects on the screen, such as human faces, in every scene. With improved sharpness and three-dimensional mapping, deep learning algorithms provide greater detail, evoking emotional engagement from the audience.

On the audio front, the AI Sound Pro feature delivers a 9.1.2 channel surround sound experience through integrated speakers, eliminating the need for additional devices. This audio technology ensures precise sound delivery to the user while immersing them in the content they are enjoying.

The LG OLED Evo G3 also boasts a host of gaming features, making it the ultimate gaming screen. With a 0.1-millisecond response time, low input lag, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, it is fully equipped to handle the latest generation of games. The TV’s Game Optimizer provides preset display settings based on various game genres, while the 120Hz refresh rate and compatibility with G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate further enhance the gaming experience.

With its cutting-edge technology, the LG OLED Evo G3 is truly a premium home entertainment centerpiece. Its sleek design, outstanding picture quality, immersive audio, and gaming capabilities make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking the ultimate entertainment experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the LG OLED Evo G3 TV?

The LG OLED Evo G3 is the highest-tier OLED TV model released LG. It combines exceptional visual quality, innovative design, and immersive audio features to deliver an unparalleled home entertainment experience.

2. What is the AI α9 Gen6 processor?

The AI α9 Gen6 processor is LG’s advanced artificial intelligence processor designed specifically for optimizing the visual and audio performance of the LG OLED Evo G3 TV. It enhances picture quality, analyzes color blocks, and delivers immersive surround sound.

3. How does the AI Picture Pro technology work?

The AI Picture Pro technology analyzes the screen in 20,000 color blocks and detects the darkest and brightest areas to unveil intricate details in the content. It brings out the intended dramatic nuances that were previously not visible on earlier TV generations.

4. What is the Game Optimizer feature?

The Game Optimizer feature on the LG OLED Evo G3 TV provides preset display settings based on different game genres. It ensures an optimized gaming experience with a fast response time, low input lag, and compatibility with various gaming technologies.

5. How much does the LG OLED Evo G3 TV cost?

The LG OLED Evo G3 TV is available in a 65-inch 4K UHD resolution model. It is priced at approximately Rp 40 million.