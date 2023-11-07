Discover the Best LG OLED evo TV Deals for Your Home Entertainment

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system or simply want a new TV, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To make things easier for you, we have handpicked three amazing deals on various LG OLED evo TVs that you should definitely consider.

LG OLED evo TV with 55-Inch Display – A True Bargain!

The first deal we have for you is an absolute steal. The LG OLED evo TV with a 55-inch display is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of only 1,469 Euros, down from its original price of 2,499 Euros. This means you get to save a whopping 44% on this incredible TV! With its sleek and compact design, it will fit perfectly in any bedroom or living room.

Here are some noteworthy features of this model:

– 4K OLED evo display with Brightness Booster Max for vivid colors and wide viewing angles

– Smart TV functionality with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and other convenient features

– α9 Gen5 4K AI processor

– Cinema HDR Dolby Vision IQ

Introducing the Latest Model: LG OLED evo TV 2023

If you prefer to have the latest version, then the LG OLED evo TV from the 2023 model year is the perfect choice for you. You can currently snag a great deal on this TV for just 1,499 Euros. This model retains the classic LG features such as a 4K OLED evo display with Brightness Booster, Smart TV capabilities, and exceptional picture and sound quality.

Experience Cinema-like Entertainment with the 65-Inch LG OLED evo TV

If you’re willing to invest a bit more for a larger screen size, then the LG OLED evo TV with a massive 65-inch display is the one for you. With a current price of 2,669 Euros, you can enjoy a cinematic experience right in the comfort of your own home. This TV not only boasts the renowned LG evo features but also offers a truly immersive viewing experience.

FAQ:

Q: What is OLED evo technology?

A: OLED evo is an advanced display technology that enhances brightness, color accuracy, and viewing angles for an exceptional visual experience.

Q: Can I connect my LG OLED evo TV to voice assistants?

A: Yes, most LG OLED evo TVs come with built-in support for popular voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Q: Are these deals available internationally?

A: The availability and pricing of these deals may vary based on your region and the specific retailer. It’s best to check with your local electronics stores or online marketplaces for the most accurate information.

