New LG OLED Evo TVs on Sale: Grab the Best Deals Now!

Choosing a new television can be a challenging task, especially with so many options available. However, we’ve got you covered with three amazing deals on various LG OLED Evo TVs that you shouldn’t miss out on. Read on to find out more and make your purchase today!

First up is a massive discount on the LG OLED Evo TV with a 55-inch screen. You can now get it on Amazon for only €1,469, saving a whopping 44% from its original price of €2,499. With its sleek design and impressive size, this TV will fit perfectly in any bedroom or living room.

What makes this TV even more enticing are its outstanding features, including a 4K OLED Evo display with Brightness Booster Max for vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, Smart TV capabilities with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and the α9 Gen5 4K AI processor. Plus, it supports Cinema HDR Dolby Vision IQ, providing a truly immersive viewing experience.

If you prefer the latest model, then the LG OLED Evo TV from the 2023 lineup is perfect for you. It’s currently available at a reduced price of €1,499. This TV offers all the classic LG features, including a 4K OLED Evo display with Brightness Booster, Smart TV functions, and outstanding picture and sound quality.

For those craving an even larger screen, we have a premium offer for you. The LG OLED Evo TV with a stunning 65-inch display is now priced at €2,669. This TV boasts the same impressive features as the others in the LG Evo series but with an even more immersive viewing experience thanks to its larger size. It’s like having your very own cinema at home.

Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your home entertainment system with these incredible deals on LG OLED Evo TVs. Get yours today and enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows with stunning visuals and exceptional audio quality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are the LG OLED Evo TVs available in other sizes?

Yes, the LG OLED Evo TVs are available in various sizes ranging from 55 inches to 77 inches.

Do the LG OLED Evo TVs support HDR?

Yes, the LG OLED Evo TVs support HDR technologies, including Dolby Vision IQ.

Can I connect the LG OLED Evo TVs to my smart home devices?

Absolutely! The LG OLED Evo TVs come with Smart TV capabilities, allowing you to connect and control them with popular voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

What is the difference between the LG OLED Evo TV and other LG TV models?

The LG OLED Evo TVs feature the latest display technology, delivering enhanced brightness, color accuracy, and wider viewing angles compared to other LG TV models.

Sources: amazon.com