LG Introduces Enhanced LG Channels with Improved UI and Navigation

LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out an enhancement to its streaming service, LG Channels, in anticipation of further growth in worldwide viewership. LG Channels 3.0 features a new user interface (UI) with improved navigation and more engaging placements for content discovery.

Launching first in South Korea this month, followed other markets, including the US, in October, LG Channels 3.0 aims to build on the success of the service, which offers a premium selection of news, sports, movies, TV series, and exclusives. The curated lineup of programming has consistently ranked among the top-five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs worldwide.

The upgraded usability of LG Channels 3.0 allows users to conveniently search, discover, and enjoy their favorite content. The new UI is organized into three pages: Home, Live, and On Demand. The Home page features a rotating carousel at the top of the screen, providing easy access to featured channels, curated collections, and premium On Demand content.

The Live page now allows users to play live broadcast channels directly from within the LG Channels app. The new channel guide covers only half of the screen, enabling users to see what’s on and choose what to watch next while continuing to watch their current selection.

The On Demand tab allows users to select their favorite types of content, including movies and TV shows, and receive recommendations from the Popular Now category for a seamless binge-watching experience.

LG Channels is already available in 27 countries globally, and LG is focused on accelerating its growth entering new territories and expanding its content lineup.

Sources:

– LG Electronics (LG)