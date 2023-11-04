The Immersive World of Vincent van Gogh Comes to Life with LG Technology

Visitors to the Philippines now have a unique opportunity to explore the world of Vincent van Gogh, a renowned artist in history. In partnership with the “Van Gogh Alive” exhibit at the BGC Arts Center, LG is bringing the masterpieces of Van Gogh to life using their cutting-edge technology.

The “Van Gogh Alive” exhibit is a multisensory sensation that engages visitors with a symphony of light, color, sound, and fragrance. Through LG’s innovative displays, Van Gogh’s artworks are seamlessly integrated into the exhibit, captivating and educating visitors at the same time.

In the Art Studio, the LG OLED 83″ display takes center stage, offering unrivaled clarity and color accuracy to showcase the intricate details of Van Gogh’s drawings. Additionally, the LG QNED 75″ complements the immersive atmosphere with its impressive picture quality and immersive sound.

LG’s displays are not limited to the exhibit itself. In the lobby and merchandise store, guests can explore event information and browse through a curated selection of Van Gogh-themed merchandise on LG’s 50″ UHD displays.

This collaboration between LG and the BGC Arts Center Foundation International (BAFI) is a testament to their shared commitment to enriching the community through the convergence of art, science, and technology. The partnership between these two entities has been fruitful and longstanding, creating opportunities for visitors to experience art in innovative and engaging ways.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this extraordinary exhibition and immerse yourself in the world of Vincent van Gogh. For more information about the exhibit, you can visit the BGC Arts Center website and their social media channels.

