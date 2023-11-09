LG Display Revolutionizes Eye Comfort with Third-Generation OLED TV Panels

LG Display, a pioneer in display technology, continues to prioritize eye comfort with its third-generation OLED TV panels. These panels, integrated with the cutting-edge META Technology, have received certifications from global organizations, solidifying LG Display’s position at the forefront of the industry.

In an evaluation conducted UL Solutions, LG Display’s advanced OLED panel achieved a remarkable score of 36%, the lowest level among existing TV panels. This certification signifies the panel’s ability to emit significantly low levels of blue light, which can cause eye fatigue and sleep disorders. Traditional LCD TVs emit blue light wavelengths ranging from 70 to 80%.

Unlike LCD TVs that rely on a backlight unit, LG Display’s OLED TV panels utilize a self-emissive structure where each pixel emits light individually. This groundbreaking technology greatly reduces blue light emissions, ensuring an optimal viewing experience prioritizing eye comfort.

To provide consumers with more reliable information, UL Solutions has implemented new stringent criteria for measuring blue light emissions. LG Display’s OLED TV panel, with its emissions well below 40% of the total blue light wavelength emissions, attains the prestigious Platinum rating.

Additionally, Intertek, a leading provider of Total Quality Assurance, has awarded LG Display’s third-generation OLED TV panel with the ‘Reflection-Free’ certification. This recognition highlights the minimal reflections from nearby objects, leading to enhanced color accuracy, image quality, and reduced eye fatigue. With an industry-leading reflection ratio of less than 1%, LG Display’s OLED TV panel sets new benchmarks.

These certifications augment LG Display’s existing achievements in eye comfort optimization. By becoming the first TV display to receive the Eyesafe certification, LG Display demonstrated its commitment to reducing blue light emissions and eliminating flickering.

The META Technology utilized in LG Display’s third-generation OLED TV panels incorporates the ‘Micro Lens Array (MLA)’ to maximize light emission and the ‘META Booster’ algorithm that enhances brightness. As a result, these panels achieve industry-leading peak brightness of 2,100 nits and offer a 22% improvement in energy efficiency compared to existing OLED TVs operating at the same brightness level.

Min-kyu Jin, head of Marketing Operations Division at LG Display, expressed pride in these latest certifications, affirming the company’s dedication to provide customers with an exceptional user-friendly display that caters to both remarkable image quality and eye comfort.

